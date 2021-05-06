Vizianagaram Deputy Mayor M Nagalakshmi Succumbs to COVID

VIZIANAGARAM: Newly elected Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Mucchu Nagalakshmi (47) passed away on Wednesday night due to COVID-19. She had tested positive a few days ago and was being treated at a private hospital in Vizianagaram for a few days, and later succumbed to the dreaded virus.

She won the recent Municipal Corporation election as a corporator from the first division and was appointed as deputy mayor on March 18. Nagalakshmi is survived by her husband Srinivasa Rao and two children. It is said that she was reviewing the COVID-19 situation for the past few weeks and would have probably contracted the virus.

Corporation Commissioner in-charge Prasad Rao and other departmental officials issued a statement on Wednesday, mourning her death. He said it was rather unfortunate that she passed away shortly after assuming charge. He expressed deepest sympathies to her family members.

Assistant City Planner Venkateswara Rao, Public Health Officer Dr Satyanarayana, EE Dr Dilip and members of the corporation's governing body also expressed their condolences. Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijaya Lakshmi, local and state YSRCP leaders also expressed their grief over the death of Nagalakshmi.

