Vizianagaram Cop Returns Lost Money To Lorry Driver

In a gesture of humanity and honesty, a cop who found money on the road protected it and later returned to its owner, a lorry driver. Uday Kumar, a lorry driver from Tatapudi, Ravulapalem mandal, East Godavari district, lost Rs 34,400 near Nathavalasa sand check post in Denkada zone, Vizianagaram district .

Uday Kumar stopped his lorry at Poosapatirega petrol bank and later went to Anandapuram of Visakhapatnam to meet his son in an auto. The lorry driver changed his auto near Natavalasa checkpost and during the course of time, money fell on the road. Unnoticed lorry driver went away.

ASI Rambabu, who was on duty at Natavalasa checkpost noticed the money and has taken care of it. After some time, Uday Kumar came along with his son to Natavalas checkpost and started searched. ASI who noticed the two people searching, spoke with them and confirmed that they have lost the money.

Later, the money was returned to the lorry driver in the presence of SP Raja Kumari. Everyone applauded ASI for being honest.

