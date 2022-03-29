The Paderu Tribal Agency in the district of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh consists of many tribes and one among them are the Mali tribe. Each tribe has its own customs and rituals distinct to each other.

In the Mali tribe when a girl child is born the tribals are very happy and consider it auspicious. Interestingly there is also a unique custom amongst them where they get the girl child married twice without a groom and the third time with a groom.

It is customary for girls to be married once during their childhood and again after they attain puberty without a bridegroom. This custom has been a tradition for generations for these Mali tribesmen living in the Visakhapatnam Agency area.

On Monday, 27 girls under the age of five were married off in Choudhupally in the Chintapalli mandal in Paderu. A decorated pandal was set up near the village and pots were placed on them. The children were dressed up in new saris and dressed as brides and traditionally married in the presence of their parents and relatives.

After the wedding, a huge dinner was arranged for all those who came for the wedding where everyone feasted and enjoyed themselves. The Mali tribe is said to have migrated from Odisha to cultivate vegetables in the agency area and settled here.

The district of Visakhapatnam has a tribal population that forms 13.4%, of the total population. The major tribal groups found in the district are Bagata, Kotiya, Kondadora, Nookadora, Konda Kammara, Konda Kapu, Gadaba, Mali, Porja, Mannedora, Khond and Valmiki. Among these tribes, Khond, Porja and Gadaba are considered to be the most primitive tribes.

Also Read: Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo Calls On Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy