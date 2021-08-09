Vizag: Third Wave Threat Prompts Police To Restrict Beach Timings

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fear of the third wave in the City of Destiny seems to be in no way affecting the Vizagites who are seen thronging the beaches of Visakhapatnam. Pictures of people driving in troves at the RK Beach have led to the district officials imposing entry restrictions at the popular beach spots, especially on weekends.

As per sources, the district administration has revealed that the officials are planning to limit public gatherings by imposing timing restrictions during weekends at RK Beach which is a prominent tourist spot. State Minister for Tourism, M Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam District Collector, Dr. A Mallikarjuna, and other district officials held a meeting to discuss the issue a week ago.

There has been a considerable drop in the Covid-19 cases, but the weekend crowds gathering at the beaches is a cause of concern for the officials as the threat of the Coronavirus spreading would be very high here. This has increased after the day-curfew restrictions were lifted, leading people to head out of their homes for fresh air and the beaches were the first place for them to visit.

People were also seen flouting basic COVID protocol and are moving without masks posing a threat of the virus spreading once again. This apart, couples and youngsters in groups are walking around leading to crowding of the beach areas. The Vizag administration has decided to limit the entry timings at RK Beach to 5 pm and not allow anyone to enter the beach after that.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha has also issued directions to stop public movement at RK Beach after 5 pm on weekends and public holidays. After which the city police teams have been deployed at the beach entry points. They are enforcing the no mask –no entry rule and are seen trying to ensure social distancing at the beach.

The City Police have started implementing beach road entry restrictions on weekends and public holidays from 5:30 pm till next day morning 6 am to curb COVID 19 spread.

Vizag City Police effectively implementing beach road entry restrictions on weekends and public holidays from 5:30pm till next day morning 6AM to curb COVID 19 spread. Request citizens to cooperate 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kF7uV6f0ia — VizagCityPolice (@vizagcitypolice) August 7, 2021

