Vizag Steel, SCS For AP, Polavaram Top CM YS Jagan's Talks With Delhi Leaders

New Delhi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrapped up his two-day Delhi trip during which he discussed wide-ranging issues of State interest with several Ministers.

The Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night and held discussions on decentralised development and Special Category Status (SCS) among other issues. He had asked for sanction of 13 Medical Colleges and financial assistance to them and further requested to release pending dues of Rs. 4,652.70 Crores and Enhancement of Annual Person Days for Work per Family from 100 to 150 days by Ministry of Rural Development along with arrears of Rs.529.95 Crores towards Rural Local Body Grants related to 14th Finance Commission and Rs.497 Crores for the financial year 2020-21 related to 15th finance commission.

The Chief Minister also requested to give assent to Andhra Pradesh DISHA Bills and Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Authority Bill 2020. He appealed to the Minister to establish the Central Tribal University within the tribal sub-plan area.

During the discussions held with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the Polavaram project, the Chief Minister reiterated the necessity to complete the project on time and sought approval to investment clearance for Rs 55656.87 crore as recommended by PPA & Central Water Commission and accepted by Technical Advisory Committee. He asked to reimburse the amount regarding the land acquisition and R&R compensation for project affected families of the project as per the Right to Fair Compensation & Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act, 2013, further reiterating the shifting of headquarters of PPA from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram.

The Chief Minister also called on Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar at Niti Aayog office and him to discuss with the concerned ministries and make the cost for development of infrastructure in the newly formed colonies as a part of assistance given to the state governments under the PMAY programme.

He met Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steels on Friday and reiterated the appeal not to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and requested to consider the alternatives suggested by the State in reviving the Plant and also to allow the captive mine in Odisha which will help in reviving VSP and suggested other possibilities in restructuring the finances of VSP. The Chief Minister said the works regarding setting up petro chemical complex in Kakinada SEZ should be expedited and also to cut down the VGF since the State could not bear such a burden in the present circumstances.

Later, the Chief Minister met the Union Minister for Railways, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution and said an amount of Rs 3,299 crore related to Subsidy for PDS Rice has to be released by the Ministry for the state of Andhra Pradesh. Also, the Chief Minister said that the poor are suffering severely due to unreasonable restrictions under the National Food Security Act, where the burden is being carried by the State government in providing ration supplies, and appealed that it be rectified at the earliest possible.