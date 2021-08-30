Vizag Steel Plant Protest Completes 200 Days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The agitation against privatization of Vizag Steel Plant has completed 200 days of the movement on Monday. Protests were held across the State on the occasion. Candle rallies will be held in the evening. The YSRCP-led government has been supportive of the movement from the beginning. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the way forward to prevent the privatization of the steel plant. A unanimous resolution has already been introduced in the Assembly against the privatization of the steel plant.

Under the aegis of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) gave its approval for 100 percent strategic disinvestment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant. After the Centre’s decision was announced, it led to widespread protests in the steel plant and in the State against the move. Rastarokos, bandhs, and strikes were organized against the decision of the Central Government. A relay hunger strike has been taking place at the Kurmannapalem junction ever since. The State Government has also lent its support and cooperation with the movement and supporting the trade unions under the slogan ''Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku''.

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which is spearheading the agitation further intensified the stir on Sunday with hundreds of people, including steel plant workers, leaders and activists of political parties, VSP land oustees, and their family members including children and women participating in 10 km long 'Maha Manava Haram'or Human chain from Aganampudi to Akkireddypalem in Visakhapatnam. Marking the 200th day of the protest.

