Vizag Steel Plant: Police Thwart Ukku Leaders' Attempts To Meet Nirmala Sitharaman

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders and steel plant workers tried to stage a protest by stopping Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was on a three-day visit to Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts but they couldn't meet her. Earlier, the committee members had decided to meet Nirmala Sitharaman at the airport to submit a memorandum but police thwart their attempts to meet the minister. Leaders tried many times to stop her but they didn't succeed.

On Sunday morning, the leaders who learned that Nirmala Sitharaman was going to Kedipeta, tried to stop the Finance Minister but the police who came to know about this diverted her route and she reached Kedipeta via Simhachalam. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders staged a protest and conducted a rasta roko. Leaders Rajasekhar, Satya Narayana Rao, Ayodhya, Subbaiah, Rama Krishna, and Korada Venkata Rao participated in the rasta roko.

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against privatization of RINL said that the workers and leaders have been illegally arrested who wanted to meet Nirmala Sitharaman to request her not to privatize Visakha Steel Plant. People of AP are not ready to accept the proposal to sell VSP.