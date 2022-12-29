VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major embarrassment for the Jana Sena Party (JSP), a case of harassment in the name of love by a senior JSP leader of the Vizag East Constituency named Raghava Rao had recently come to light after a video of the girl confronting the man went viral on social media since Wednesday. What was even worse was that Raghava Rao threatened the girl with a knife and stated that he knew the JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan personally and she couldn't do anything to him.

Getting into details, the victim was residing in an apartment near Chinna Waltair where Raghava Rao also lived. The middle-aged man was allegedly harassing her and pressuring her to love him and was also sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp for quite some time. On Wednesday, things went a bit too far when Raghava Rao in a drunken state went to the flat where the girl was staying created a ruckus, asked her to come out, and insisted that she profess love for him.

Concerned about her welfare, the girl's friends called her family members. Meanwhile, they tried telling him to leave and Raghava Rao who was in an inebriated condition abused them using filthy language. He also warned them that he had the backing of Pawan Kalyan and the JSP cadre and they could not harm him in any way. The girl’s friends noticed that he came with a knife and grabbed the knife from Raghava Rao.

It is learned that the girl had also approached the police about the incident. However, it is reported that they hesitated to file a written complaint for fear of being harmed considering Raghava Rao's reputation. The videos of the girl scolding the man where she is seen asking Raghava Rao if he knew what he was doing, and how could he fall in love with her who is almost his granddaughter’s have gone viral on social media.

