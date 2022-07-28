In what can be termed as a wild goose chase a married woman who was feared drowned at Visakhapatnam beach two days ago was reportedly found in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore on Wednesday with another person named Ravi with whom she was said to be in love.

Her family members and husband might have heaved a sigh of relief after receiving the news of her being safe. As per media reports, the woman had disappeared from RK Beach with her lover Ravi and boarded a train to Kavali in Nellore district. She had left her phone at home and also deleted her social media accounts before that. After reaching Nellore she took a new SIM card with a Nellore address and informed her parents that she was safe and was with Ravi. She had sent Whatsapp voice messages to her parents and told them not to search for her and that she had married Ravi.She also tendered an apology to the government officials for having to search for her. As per the voice message she pleaded with her parents not to search for her and let them be, and threatened to take her life if they tried to locate her.

The woman apparently was said to be in love with the young man but was forced to marry Srinivasa Rao, upon whose complaint the Vizag III Town Police started search operations after she went missing from RK beach when they had gone for their marriage anniversary.

They had deployed resources of the Navy and the Coast Guard, which included two Coast Guard Speed Boats and a Navy helicopter to search for her as they feared she might have drowned in the sea. The Navy, beach administration, and district machinery had participated in the search operations which are said to have cost them around One Crore Rupees. Despite all the efforts, they could not trace her body.

Meanwhile, the woman on Wednesday had informed her parents that she was safe and asked them not to search for her as she wanted to marry Ravi with who she was in love with.

Also Read: AP: Gudivada Woman Elopes with Minor Boy, Slapped with POCSO Case