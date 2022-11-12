Vizag: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 10,500 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion.

He laid the foundation stone of the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. It will be built at a cost of more than Rs 3,750 crore.

"The Economic Corridor will provide faster connectivity between Industrial Nodes of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai - Kolkata National Highway. It will also improve connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a dedicated Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam. It will ease traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam City by segregating local and port-bound goods traffic.

He also dedicated the nation, Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam section of NH-326A built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore as a part of the Srikakulam-Gajapati corridor.

