Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced rail-cum-road travel tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Araku and Tirupati.

While the Visakhapatnam-Araku tourist package will be available throughout the week, Tirupati package is available once a week.

Check out the details of the IRCTC tourist packages and plan your summer accordingly.

Vizag- Araku Daily Package

The one-day rail-cum-road package to Araku will cover Araku Valley (Tribal Museum, tea gardens, and Dhimsa dance), Ananthagiri coffee plantations, Galikonda viewpoint and Borra Caves. The tour will be available every day.

Costs: The cost per head for adults is fixed at Rs3,060 for EC class, Rs 2,385 for Sleeper Class and Rs 2,185 for 2 Sitting Class.

For children it is fixed at Rs 2,670, Rs2,015 and Rs1,815 respectively.

The hourney from Visakhapatnam to Araku is by train no. 18851, non-AC transportation at Araku and Araku to Visakhapatnam by road, breakfast, lunch at Araku and tea, entry fee to Borra Caves is given.

Tirupati Weekend Package

The 3 nights/4 Day weekend trip to Tirumala will cover Kanipakam, Sripuram, Sri Venkateswara Swami darshan, Srikalahasti and Tiruchanur.

This tour will be available on Fridays and the cost per head for:

Single occupancy: Rs 17,860 (3rd AC train), Rs 15,765 (Sleeper Class train)

Double occupancy: Rs 11,720 (3rd AC train), Rs 9,626 (Sleeper Class train)

Triple occupancy: Rs 10,495 (3rd AC train), Rs 9,400 (Sleeper Class train)

The package includes train journey, A/C accommodation, A/C road transportation, off-board meals, special entry darshan at Tirumala and darshan ticket at Kanipakam and Tiruchanur only. Additionally, a tour guide will be available throughout the tour.

Call Chandan Kumar on 8287932318 or on the office landline on 0891-2500695 for further details.

