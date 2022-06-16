Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP MVV Satyanarayana on Wednesday announced a donation of Rs One Crore for the new Party office building which will be constructed shortly.

The State government has allocated two acres of land at Panorama Hills on the Madhuravada Law College Road in the city. A Government Order to this effect was released on Tuesday.

The GO copy was handed over by party district president Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Srinivas) and Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana to YV Subba Reddy, joint Visakhapatnam YSRCP regional coordinator, at the party office in Maddilapalem.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that with Vizag slated to the Executive Capital, the YSRCP district office would be built with a modern design and amenities.

