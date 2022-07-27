Vizag: Missing Woman In RK Beach Found in Nellore

The case of 21-year-old N Sai Priya, who reportedly went missing at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam two days ago, turned out to be a wild goose chase after she was reportedly found in Nellore with her lover Ravi on Wednesday.

Sai Priya and her husband Srinivasa Rao went to the RK beach to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Both of them spent time on the beach taking pictures and while her husband was busy on his phone, Sai Priya went missing. Srinivasa Rao after searching for her, lodged a complaint with the Three Town Police and informed her parents.

The Marine Police along with Three Town police conducted search operations but to no avail. They had even taken the help of the Navy coast guard who tried searching for the girl in the sea waters with the help of divers. Not just that the navy helicopter and two coast guard ships also were used to try and trace the missing woman.

It is reported that Srinivasa Rao was married to Sai Priya in July 2020. While Srinivasa Rao was working in a Pharmacy company in Hyderabad Sai Priya was still studying. He had come to Visakhapatnam some days ago to celebrate his marriage anniversary on July 25, the day she went missing.

It is reported that she was in love with Ravi before her marriage and had left home with him. Sai Priya was allegedly pressurized by her family members into marrying Ravi.

Further reports are awaited…