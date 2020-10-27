Vizag Metro Rail Project Will Be Completed Soon!

For the first time in the country, metro rail project comprising 52 stations of light metro and tram corridors, Visakhapatnam will be started, said Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. He along with Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Sunday inaugurated the regional office of Andhra Pradesh Metrorail Corporation in Visakhapatnam. A review meeting was then held with the authorities. Officials briefed the ministers on the changes in the project's DPR and corridors through video and power point presentation. Afterwards, Botsa said that the government has taken steps to develop Visakhapatnam as planned in the backdrop of changing it as the administrative capital.

Botsa Satyanarayana said that, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take a decision on whether the Metro project would be undertaken directly by the government or not. He said that DPR related to Light Metro and Modern Tram Corridor will be provided in the second week of November and second week of December respectively by UMTC Consultant. The tender process for the Light Metro project, will start in November and will be completed by March. He said that in the first phase of the project, a total of 52 stations would cover a distance of 75.31 kms will be constructed.

He said that they would ask centre for the funds for Visakhapatnam Metro project. With or without central government assistance, the metro rail project will be completed, Botsa added. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that in the first phase, construction would be carried out from the steel plant to Kommadi. MLAs Thippala Nagireddy, Gudivada Amarnath, Metrorail Corporation MD Ramakrishnareddy, Collector Vinaychand, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, VMRDA Commissioner Koteshwara Rao and others attended the event.