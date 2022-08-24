Vizag Mayor Releases Toll Free Number For Garbage Collection

Vizag Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari conducted a review meeting with the officials on the improved sanitation in Visakhapatnam. She said that people can give information about the garbage that is present in and around their surroundings. The mayor has released a toll-free number 0891-2869129. People can call and inform them about garbage. The message will be sent to Mayor and also to the Sanitory Inspector. After the garbage is removed, the message will be delivered to the person who telephoned.

A few days ago, Minister for Municipal and Urban Administration Audimulapu Suresh conducted surprise checks to inspect sanitation in the wards in Vizag. He also checked the attendance of sanitation workers and asked them to carry ID cards. He discussed the problems of the sanitation workers. and promised them that they will be solved soon. The officials of Vizag are taking measures to fight against the single-use plastic use in the city.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to see Visakhapatnam as a plastic-free city. Mela cum Sale programme was organised on RK Beach road from August 13 to 15 on alternative products to plastic. A massive initiative Say No to Plastic in Vizag was started in the first week of June.