Vizag: Man’s Mouth Catches Fire after Flaming Stunt Goes Wrong in Yelamanchili

In a horrific moment, a young man accidentally set his mouth and his torso on fire after a flaming alcohol stunt went wrong during the Nelaveshalu festivities in Yelamanchili municipality in Visakhapatnam district. The incident came to light much later

In scary video footage (see below), the man identified as Santosh was participating in the Nelaveshalu festivities which take place during the Nagula Chavithi festival on November 8th, the man is seen taking diesel into his mouth and spewing it out onto the fire stick. He is seen rubbing his mouth, but very eerily his mouth catches flames. Even as he is seen trying to put it off his torso and the onlookers come to help flames bursts out all over him and the ground, and he falls down. The public gathers courage and rushes towards him to douse out the fire.

Watch: Man Critical After Fire Stunt Goes Awry in Yelamanchili

Santosh was first taken to the local hospital with severe burn injuries, but the doctors referred him to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. He is said to have suffered grievous injuries to his face, head, and lower torso.