VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested 12 persons in connection with the styrene gas leak disaster at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam on May 7. The arrested persons include LG Polymers India CEO Sunky Jeong, Director DS Kim and Additional Director Mohan Rao. The police have registered a case under sections 304(2), 278, 284, 285, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The arrests were made a day after the state government-appointed High-Power Committee, headed by Neerab Kumar, submitted its 400-page detailed report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The committee found negligence on the part of the plant and management over poor safety protocols and the total breakdown of the emergency response procedures in the plant which resulted in the tragedy.

The gas leak incident claimed 12 lives and left hundreds of people sick.