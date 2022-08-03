Vizag: Gas Leak At Atchyutapuram Factory, Scores Hospitalised

More than 100 women workers fell sick following a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh's Atchyutapuram district. Around 2,000 workers were on duty in the second shift on Tuesday. At around 6.30 pm, the employees had difficulty in breathing after a gas leak.

According to the reports, women fell sick allegedly after inhaling some poisonous gas at Quantum Seeds, a unit in Brandix in the Anakapalle district. More than 50 people have been shifted to NTR government hospital and a few others have been shifted to the private hospital. After receiving the information, district collector Ravi Pattanshetti, and SP Gowthami Sai rushed to the spot and took the stock of the situation.

Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath spoke to district collector Ravi Pattanshetti on the Atchyutapuram incident. He directed the district officials to provide the best treatment to the victims immediately.

The real reason for the sickness was not known as the medical examination was being conducted into the gas leak incident.

A similar kind of incident was reported on June 3 in the same place where scores of women workers fell unconscious after complaining of eyesore, nausea, and vomiting.

