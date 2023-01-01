VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Minister For Education Botsa Satyanarayana once again reiterated the 3- Capitals concept and said Visakhapatnam will become the Executive capital within three months. The Minister who was in Vizianagaram for the new year on Sunday made this statement after celebrating the New Year with his followers in a cake-cutting session.

Speaking on the occasion, he wished everyone a happy New Year and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would continue to provide good governance and that the foundation stone for the much-awaited Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport would be laid by the CM.

The same was confirmed by Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath who on Saturday informed that the Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone for Bhogapuram international airport by the end of January. Speaking to the media, he said that issues pertaining to the land acquisition for the airport were resolved and environment clearance was also given for the Greenfield airport. It is reported that the GMR group will begin the construction of the airport after the foundation ceremony is over.

