Bangladeshi Cargo Vessel drifted into the sea in October, when its anchor broke and it landed near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam is likely to be converted into a restaurant. The floating restaurant will surely add to the Vizag beach, which already has aircraft and submarine museums.

According to the initial plans, there will be two restaurants on the deck and of which one will be a family restaurant. A convention hall will be set up in the bottom portion of the ship. The Tourism Department said on Saturday that, "A hanging bridge with wood or rope will be constructed from the beach to the ship as part of the project." The Department of Tourism has approached Andhra University's Maritime University and Marine Engineering Department to get a DPR for the proposed restaurant.

According to the sources, "The officials have already conducted a preliminary safety survey of the ship that crashed in Tenneti Park. The study was carried out at low tide and high tide."

Further research on the condition of the ship's hull will be performed by Marine University and the Marine Engineering Department.

Similar research was carried out when the Indian Navy submarine INS Kurusura was brought to shore and later converted into a museum.

A tourism official said that, "Concrete platform will be constructed around the ship which will be tied to brackets fixed to the platform so that the ship will be in a fixed position and can withstand even the high tides." The location where the ship is now lying is hard rock, and although it washed ashore on 12 October, it did not even tip an inch.

On Saturday, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that when the proposal to turn the ship into a restaurant was mooted, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted positively to it and asked them to move forward.

The Police and Port Authorities Committee is currently pursuing a plan to transform the 80-meter-long vessel into a restaurant.