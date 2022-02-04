Vizag Boy Gets Job Offer From Google, Check Salary Package

A young software engineer hailing from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh was selected for a software job in the Google India office in Bengaluru.

As per reports, the young man named Jayanthi Vishnu Yash who was already working in Accenture with a salary of Rs 8.50 lakhs is being offered a whopping Rs 47.50 Lakhs per annum which is almost 40 lakhs more than his current pay.

Yash completed his engineering in ECE at NIT, Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.He was first placed in Accenture after completion of his course. He recently attended an interview at Google and was selected for the post of Level-4 Senior Engineer with an annual salary of Rs 47.50 lakh. Yash is scheduled to join on March 7 in Bengaluru.

His father Satyanarayana Murthy is a retired employee and his mother Vedavalli is a housewife and they live in Velama Veedhi area in Narsipatnam town near Visakhapatnam. His parents were elated that Yash had got the opportunity to work in Google.

