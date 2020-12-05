Vizag: Bhoomi World Group To Invest Rs 2,500 Crore To Develop MSME Park

YSRCP senior leader and MP Vijayasai Reddy stays active on social media and tweets on the ongoing issues and the developmental activities that are taking place in Andhra Pradesh. He took to his Twitter and announced that the Bhoomi World Group is ready to invest Rs 2,500 crore to develop MSME park in Vizag and thereby more than 25,000 youth could be employed.

He tweeted as, “Bhoomi World Group expressed interest to invest ₹ 2,500 Cr to develop MSME Park in Vizag. This is expected to create direct employment to 20,000. The proposed 100 Acre Park to have 20 lakh SqFt of Plug & Play infrastructure. “

He completed his tweet with this line, “Real Leader + Real Investment = Real Development.” Here is the tweet.

Bhoomi World Group expressed interest to invest ₹ 2,500 Cr to develop MSME Park in Vizag. This is expected to create direct employment to 20,000. The proposed 100 Acre Park to have 20 lakh SqFt of Plug & Play infrastructure.

Real Leader + Real Investment = Real Development. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 5, 2020

The Andhra Pradesh state government wanted to establish one MSME park in each Assembly constituency. It has set up the MSME Development Corporation with a target of setting up 200 such parks by 2023. for the purpose, with a target of setting up 200 such parks by 2023. The projected investment in 30,000 MSMEs in these parks is roughly Rs 45,000 crore and 3 lakh new jobs will be created.