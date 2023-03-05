AP GIS 2023 | Vishakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has garnered investment pledges worth Rs 13,05,663 lakh crore with a potential to create 6,03,223 jobs during the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS), said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. Speaking at the day and valedictory ceremony, he said that 352 agreements were signed in 20 sectors, out of which the energy sector stood out through 40 deals and pledges worth Rs 8.84 lakh crore with the potential of creating 1.9 lakh job opportunities in the State.

In the IT & ITES sector, 56 MoUs were signed, amounting to Rs 25,587 crore of investments, and will generate employment for 1,04,442 people. In the tourism sector, 117 agreements have been inked for an investment to the tune of Rs 22,096 crore, which will create employment for 30,787 people.

The renewable energy sector was one of the sectors which drew significant investments and these developments will give a shot in the arm to India's commitment towards achieving net zero emissions, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier on the final day of GIS, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated 14 companies that brought investments worth Rs 3,841 crore to create 9,108 jobs. Some of these companies included Kimberly Clark, Bluestar, NGC Transmission, Laurus Labs and Win Win Labs.

Also Read: GIS Summit 2023: List of MOUs Inked by AP Govt With Investors