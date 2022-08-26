VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, has called for a complete ban on the use of plastic Flexi banners in the State.

The Chief Minister was in the city to participate in a programme held in association with `Parley for the Oceans’, a member of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP), which is organising the world's first beach cleanup endeavor here.

Addressing the audience he announced that henceforth there would be a complete ban on Flexi banners and once should start using cloth for this purpose, even if it costs a little more. The Chief Minister shared with the audience that as he was coming to Vizag, he saw plastic banners with his photo on the banners. He questioned the District Collected that we are here for a programme against the use of plastic. The Collector explained that they were not made of plastic, but of cloth and that they had taken precautions to see that no plastic was used for the event.

We are taking this measure as the first step to ensure a ban on plastic, the Chief Minister said.

Speaking further he said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is already following the plastic-free policy in Tirumala which is yielding good results.

Instead of plastic bags, woven cloth bags are used there. We are slowly taking steps across the State as well and we are trying to create awareness among people about using alternative materials instead of plastic. The Chief Minister announced that steps were being taken to make the State free of plastic pollution by the year 2027.

