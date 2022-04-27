Vizag: AP CM YS Jagan To Distribute House Pattas To 1.23 Lakh Beneficiaries Tomorrow

AMARAVATI/VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving at Visakhapatnam and Anakapally districts on April 28 for the housing site pattas distribution programme to the beneficiaries under the housing scheme. The event will be held at Pydivada Agraharam village of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapally district. More than 1.32 lakh people are expected to benefit from the programme, including over 1.30 lakh in the Visakhapatnam district.

A total of 2,79,000 houses, including 1,00,000 houses in urban areas and 1,79,000 in the rural areas would be constructed and the Chief Minister would hand over pattas to the beneficiaries

The Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister would lay the foundation for the construction of Jagananna Houses at Pdydivada Agraharam on Thursday. He said that a total of 31 lakh house pattas would be distributed in the State under the Jagananna Housing scheme and the construction of houses would be launched by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister would leave for Tadepalli at 9.20 am and reach Sabbavaram Mandal at 10.40 am. He will reach the venue at 11.05 am and unveil the statue of late Dr. YSR, a park inauguration, and inspect the layouts. After that, he will be handing over model houses to beneficiaries, inaugurating a pylon to mark the occasion and a photo session with farmers who contributed to the land pooling. The Chief Minister will then address the people followed by the distribution of the pattas and the grant documents of the housing ‌ scheme. After the program, Chief Minister will head for Visakhapatnam Airport at 1.20 pm and reach his residence at Tadepalli in the afternoon.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh earlier inspected the arrangements being made for the distribution of house site pattas to beneficiaries, along with Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora and Heavy Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, at Pydivada Agraharam village of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

