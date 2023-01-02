AMARAVATI/VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the demise of a well-known trade union leader from Visakhapatnam and BJP leader PV Chalapathi Rao (87). The Chief Minister directed officials to accord a state funeral for the senior leader who passed away on Sunday. Chalapathi Rao will be cremated on Monday evening.

He died on Sunday afternoon after being admitted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam after he fell ill. Chalapathi Rao is survived by his wife Radhamma, a son, and two daughters. His son PVN Madhav is a BJP MLC from the north coastal Andhra graduates constituency.

Chalapathi Rao had taken an active part in the 1967-1968 Visakha Steel Plant agitation and organised a movement in 1969 for the construction of the Polavaram Project on the Godavari river. He is also said to have been part of the separate Andhra movement from 1972 to 1973 and was arrested several times during the agitation. Chalapathi Rao was elected twice as MLC from the graduate constituency of North Sarkar Districts in 1974 and in 1980. He was the first president AP BJP unit from 1980 to 1986.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the BJP leader and said that he would be remembered for his outstanding service and patriotic zeal.

Shri PV Chalapathi Rao Garu will be remembered for his outstanding service and patriotic zeal. He will remain a source of inspiration for countless BJP Karyakartas. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Announces Ex-gratia For Guntur Stampede Victims