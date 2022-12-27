ANAKAPALLE: Expressing shock over the incident, where four people were killed and one person was injured in a fire accident in Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath stated.

Four people were killed, while another person suffered grievous burns after a fire broke out in a reactor at the Laurus Labs bulk drugs manufacturing unit at JN Pharma City in Parawada, Anakapalle district on Monday. As per reports, the fire broke out due to a sudden leak in a pipe when the workers were said to be cleaning the reactor. The deceased were identified as B. Rambabu (32) from Khammam District, Rajesh Babu (36) of Guntur District, Rapeti Ramakrishna (32) of Anakapalli District and M Venkata Rao (36) from Chodavaram Mandal.

According to the Parawada Police, the workers were cleaning a room in Unit-3 of manufacturing block-6 of Laurus Labs at 3.15 pm in the afternoon when a short circuit caused the fire. The room where the fire occurred was filled with rubber stock and it is suspected that the sparks ignited the rubber stock, leading to the fire. The five workers were trapped in the room which was engulfed in smoke. Firefighters were called in immediately and they doused the fire. The injured workers were being taken to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam but they died on the way. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem. The injured, Yedla Satish from Vizianagaram district is undergoing treatment at KIMS Icon Hospital and his condition is reportedly critical.

