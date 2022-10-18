AMARAVATI: In a setback for Jana Sena Party activists, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the FIR lodged against the JSP workers at Visakhapatnam.

The High Court which was hearing a petition filed by the JSP leaders seeking directions from the court to quash the FIR filed by the Vizag police in connection with the alleged attack by them on the State Ministers RK Roja and Jogi Ramesh and YSRCP leaders at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Sunday.

The court in its observation stated that they would decide whether the quash petition was eligible for hearing or not. The court also questioned how a third person who was not named in the FIR was filing the appeal.

The AP HC directed the State government to file a counter and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

