VIT-AP University Celebrates International Women's Day

VIT-AP University celebrated International Women’s Day by felicitating the women for their accomplishments. VIT-AP University also believe thatevery human being is born equal. We have a right to dream, live, challenge and thrive just as any other.

While addressing the online gathering Dr. Gagandeep Kang, the 'Vaccine God Mother of India' said thattime it takes to develop and deliver a new vaccine to market is slow until COVID-19. Why think of vaccines when other approaches work?Prevention is better than cure, Preparation compared to uncertain scale of response is needed.Challenges in epidemics areScreening needs, availability of trained staff, Surge capacity in hospitals, people/resources and Impact on other health programs. Vaccines transformed public health in the 20th century and have a huge role to play in communicable and non-communicable disease in the 21st century.

Sailaja Malireddy, Senior Director, Oracle Corporation, USA, Alum of VIT said that that believe in yourself. And said a quote”No one can make you inferior without consent “ She has shared her life story which is similar to the thousands of women’s migrated to the USA.

Dr. Sandhya Pentareddy , Executive Director on the The International Women’s Day, and the theme for 2021 celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while highlighting the problems they face in day-to-day life as well as in the professional environment. COVID-19 pandemic and the role of women One thing which the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is that when women lead, we see positive results. She gave a call that Brides don’t bribe and congratulated all the super moms. She called the men don’t succumb to the social pressure. Women should attain financial stakes in your life.

G.Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor,VIT felicitated Dr. Gagandeep Kang, 'Vaccine God Mother of India' and SailajaMalireddy, Senior Director, Oracle Corporation on this occasion.In his remarksVIT Chancellor Dr G. Viswanathan urged the all party men should strive hard to offer at least 1/3rd representation to the women at parliament to panchayats. Universal Higher Education Trust ,Vellore is currently offering a 4500 scholarship to the girl child for their higher education. This will help to avoid teenage pregnancy and early marriage. He also congratulated the winners of various events organised on this occasion.

Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President,VIT, Dr. SV Kota Reddy,Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP University, Dr.C.L.V Sivakumar, Registrar, Dr. Anupama Namburu, Assistant Director, Student Welfare, faculty, staff and students were also present.