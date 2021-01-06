Vishaka Sri Sharada Peetham Pontiff Meets AP CM YS Jagan

TADEPALLI: Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy of Vishaka Sri Sharada Peetham met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp Office on Tuesday and urged him to speed up investigation into attacks on temples.

Speaking to the media after extending an invitation to the Chief Minister for the annual celebrations of the Vishaka Sri Sharada Peetham, the pontiff said that he had spoken to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the security arrangements at the temples in the State. The CM responded positively and said that the Government was expediting the cases related to the attacks on the temple. He also said that the temples in Vijayawada, which were demolished during the previous government, would be rebuilt and the inauguration would be on the eighth of this month. The spiritual leader said that CC Cameras were installed in 30,000 temples across the State. The seer asked the police and endowments departments to coordinate with the committees of temples managed by private people and take steps to strengthen security to prevent attacks.