NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that Visakhapatnam would be the state capital. Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March, he said he also would be shifting his office to the port city in the months to come.

"Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come as well," he told the investors at the meeting. "We are conducting the Global Investors Summit on March 3 and 4 at Visakhapatnam and am inviting all of you to come and visit the place and take part in the GIS there, " he said. Jagan further requested the corporate community to spread the word and invest in the State

I invite you to our beautiful state for the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held on the 3rd & 4th of March in Visakhapatnam.

Experience the ease of doing business in our state and partake in our vibrant culture.

Welcome!

In Pics: CM YS Jagan Invites Foreign Dignitaries and Industrialists to AP Global Investors Summit in March in Visakhapatnam