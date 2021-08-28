Visakhapatnam: TDP Actvists Create Ruckus, Assault Tipper Driver in Vemulapudi

TDP activists created a ruckus in Visakhapatnam district. In Vemulapudi Jagannanna Colony, a tipper driver was indiscriminately attacked with stones while levelling the ground. Fearing their attack, the tipper chased down the fleeing driver and pelted stones at home.

The tipper‌ lorry then smashed the mirrors. A YSRCP leader, who was overseeing the work locally, was attacked.

It was revealed that the perpetrators of the attack were followers of a former TDP MLA, Ayyanna Patrudu. The tipper driver complained to the police about the attackers.

Watch the video of the ruckus here: