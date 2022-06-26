Visakhapatnam Set to Get Its First Igloo Movie Theatre Soon

Dondaparthy (Visakhapatnam South): If you want to go to a movie, you’ve two options: a regular theatre and a multiplex. Very soon, you’ll have another cinematic experience called Igloo theatre. The igloo movie theatre is a novel idea which is being adopted in Jagtial town of a neighbouring Telugu state. The movie theatre is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

The igloo theatre is coming up at A Square Go-karting near Anandapuram Junction flyover in Visakhapatnam. The construction works are going at a full speed and the theatre is expected to be ready in a month's time. The management is planning to inaugurate the theatre in August.

The igloo theatre is being built in just 500 yards and it will have a 100-seat capacity. Seats are being arranged in such a way that 100 people can sit in this mini-theatre. Also, all facilities are being provided in the theatre at par with multiplexes such as full AC, high-quality surround system and so on.

