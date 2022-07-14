Visakhapatnam Railway Station Set to Get a World-class Makeover, See Pics Here

Visakhapatnam: As Visakhapatnam is set to transform into the headquarters of the new South Coastal Railway Zone (SCoR), Visakhapatnam Railway Station will undergo a complete makeover.

Under the ambitious Station Redevelopment Programme, which aims to provide world-class facilities to the passengers, the railway station will have superior standards infrastructure, state-of-the-art skywalks, smart parking management system and more, said the Ministry of Railways in a tweet.

The upgradation project is estimated to cost around Rs 393.76 Crore. The up-gradation work will be carried out by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA). The officials state a three-year timeline for the completion of the project. The RLDA is seeking bids for the project, and the deadline for bid submissions is 12 August.

In the recent media release, RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Prakash Dudeja had said, “Visakhapatnam is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. The growth of the IT sector in recent times has significantly boosted the economic activities in the city. Redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and further accentuate growth.”

The upgradation of Visakhapatnam Railway Station will include state-of-the-art skywalks allowing passengers to move seamlessly between platforms and a roof plaza over the platforms, which will link the departure halls and the common waiting areas.

There will be an IOT-based parking management at the station to help passengers to book parking slots via mobile apps. The station will also have multiple offices and retail spaces, cloakroom, and retiring rooms for the convenience of the passengers.

It may be recalled here that Visakhapatnam railway station is located near the Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam national highway and is the major halt of the Howrah-Chennai main line.

