Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh police rescued a Bangladeshi girl who was abducted in the city. According to the police, the girl entered India without valid documents on April 24along with other women. She stayed in Kolkata for about three to four days with a person named Munir.

The city police said, Munir sent the girl to Visakhapatnam where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi forced her into prostitution and kept her confined.

“The victim entered India illegally on April 24 along with other women. For about 3-4 days, she was in Kolkata with a person namely Munir who created fake Aadhar Card number and sent her to Visakhapatnam, where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi introduced her to prostitution,” Srikanth, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam told reporters.

The girl managed to inform her brother in Dhaka about her abduction and he contacted the city police officials for rescuing her sister. The police immediately swung into action and rescued the girl.

“When she learnt that she was confined to a house and wanted to go back, they did not release her. She sent a frantic message to her brother in Dhaka, who in turn shared it with us ultimately. We’re sharing this information with other agencies to look into his human trafficking issue,” Srikanth added.