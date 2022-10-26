Visakhapatnam: PM Modi to Visit Port City on Nov 11, Lay Foundation for Central Govt Projects

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Visakhapatnam on November 11. He will inaugurate and lay foundations for various developmental and infrastructure projects in the city. After the programme, the Prime Minister may also address a public meeting in the port city.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for Rs 400 crore Visakhapatnam railway station. Later, he will also lay the foundation stone or inaugurate projects undertaken by the Union government which include Rs 26,000 crore Visakhapatnam HPCL petroleum refinery expansion and modernisation project, the first phase of a modern, green new campus of IIM Visakhapatnam and the cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in various programmes along with the Prime Minister.

(With IANS inputs)