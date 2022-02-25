AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the prestigious Milan 2022 International City Parade at Visakhapatnam on February 27. Milan Parade, which is held once every two years is an Indian Navy’s multilateral naval exercise, commenced in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will first visit the Naval Dockyard and then proceed to INS Vela which is a Kalvari-Class submarine commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2021. Later in the evening, he will address the gathering as a Chief Guest at the International City Parade, Milan-2022.

The Indian Navy is conducting the 11th edition of multilateral exercise and Visakhapatnam is hosting the event for the first time. Ships and delegates from as many as 40 countries are expected to participate in Milan. The nine-day naval exercise will initially have a harbour phase and in later part seas phase will be conducted. Thousands of people are likely to witness this multilateral naval exercise on RK Beach Road being held under the Eastern Naval Command. It may be recalled that the naval exercise was started in 1995 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and since then it became a biennial event.