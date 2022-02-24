Visakhapatnam: Hetero Drugs Plant Blast, 5 Workers Injured

A blast at a pharma plant, Hetero Drugs plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district left five workers injured on Thursday. Two workers are said to be in a critical state and are being treated at Visakhapatnam hospital. The incident occurred at the pharmacy company's plant in Nakkapalli last night. The explosion happened at a reactor, and the workers there were injured because the explosion started a fire that engulfed the entire area. Fire personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The plant's activities were halted as a result of the unfortunate incident.

Three of the injured were taken to a local hospital, while two others were flown to Visakhapatnam. Their condition is reported as serious. Meanwhile, CITU representatives asked that the company's management to compensate the victims. In 2016, an explosion occurred at the facility, killing one person and injuring two others.