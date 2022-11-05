Visakhapatnam: Enraged Father Kills Teenage Daughter Over Love Affair

Visakhapatnam: A father killed his daughter allegedly for having an affair in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The 16-year-old deceased has been identified as Likhita Sree. Her father was an ambulance driver at Relli Veedhi.

The girl's father, Vara Prasad, posted a video on social media confessing that he killed his daughter because of her affair with a guy.

"She was having an affair with a guy who lives in the same area. My older daughter had already run with her lover. Now, my younger daughter who studies in class 10 was also having a love affair," he said in the video.

He further said, "I provided her with whatever she asked for. He brought her up in a pampered manner. I warned her not to talk with the guy, but she didn't hear. That's why I killed her."

The police further said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has also been registered in the case.

