VISAKHAPATNAM: Two committees have been set up to investigate the Visakhapatnam crane crash in which 10 people were killed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, August 1. One committee was set up under the Director of Shipyard and another committee was set up by the Department of Engineering, Andhra University. The two committees were given a deadline to submit a detailed report over the crane crash within a week.

According to reports, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also directed the officials to take immediate action in the case. The crane crash took place near the premises of HSL on Saturday afternoon while conducting a massive crane‌ trial, killing 10 persons on the spot. Bodies of the deceased have been retrieved in the rescue and relief operations.

The deceased in the accident were identified as Venkatrao, Chaitanya, Ramana, P V Ratnam, P Naga Devullu, Sattiraju, Shiva Kumar, Kakarla Prasad, Jagan and P Bhaskar. Out of the 10 deceased four were employees of HSL, including a supervisor, , three were MS Greenfield employees, two among them were Lead Engineering Company employees, and one person is an employee of Ms Squad Seven Company employee, said Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand.

As per information from some sources, there were at least 16 persons working at the accident site in the shipyard when the giant crane came crashing down. Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas has directed the officials to ensure all necessary treatment for the injured workers.