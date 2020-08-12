VISAKHAPATNAM: A six-member committee team which was set up to investigate the Visakhapatnam crane crash incident at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) submitted a report to district collector Vinay Chand on Wednesday, August 12.

According to reports, the committee revealed that the crane which crashed in HSL was supplied by Anupama Crane Engineering Company to the shipyard. The committee reported that the crane had not been constructed to meet the specified capacity. The crane crash took place near the premises of HSL on Saturday, August 1 afternoon while conducting a massive crane‌ trial.

Ten workers who were inspecting loading work by a crane, were killed on the spot in this crane crash and several others were injured. According to sources, there were at least 16 persons working at the accident site in the shipyard when the giant crane came crashing down.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately inquired about the details of the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector and city police commissioner to take immediate action in the case. Acting upon the instructions from CM officials gas set up a committee to find out the possible causes of the accident.