Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Invokes Names of Telugu Icons in PM Modi's Programme

Visakhapatnam: Local flavour has wafted through the public meeting held at the Andhra University grounds here on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invoking the names of local icons drawing huge rounds of applause from the capacity crowd.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled the names of three legends from north coastal Andhra region in his speech as the people acknowledged with emotive reverence.

First he called the name of balladeer Vangapandu and quoted his famous song ‘Em pillado, veladaam vasthava’ drawing peals of praise from the audience. Next he took to Sri Sri, the revolutionary poet quoting his most famous verse ‘Vasthunnai Vasthunnai Jagannadha Ratha Chakralu’ which depicts the ushering in of imminent change.

It was then the turn Gurazada Appa Rao panthulu and his ever-inspirational ‘Desamante Matti Kadoyi, Desamante Manushuloi.’ The Chief Minister’s stress was on north coastal Andhra and the three icons belong to Srikakulam Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam and he used the simile of the sea and its waves with the huge crowd that converged at the venue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his part started is speech wishing the people in Telugu and brought in the name of Viplava Veerudu Alluri Seetharama Raju.

‘Last time, I came to Andhra Pradesh for 125th birth anniversary of Viplava Veerudu Alluri Seetharama Raju and now I am here to inaugurate and lay foundation stone to various development activities,’ he said and also showered praise on the people of Andhra Pradesh for their mingling nature and excelling in various fields.

He had also showered praise on people of Andhra for their nature of getting along with everyone and excelling in various fields and making their presence felt across the globe.

