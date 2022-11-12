Visakhapatnam is a Central Point of Indian Trade, Says PM Modi

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Andhra Pradesh has made its mark in every sector ranging from education to enterprise, technology to medicine. After launching multiple development projects in Visakhapatnam, PM Modi addressed the people and said the Telugu people have earned a special recognition in the world.

“Be it education, enterprise, technology or medical profession…AP people earned a special recognition across the world. This recognition was not just due to professional quality but their personality,” Modi said.

Describing the people of Andhra Pradesh as “friendly and entrepreneurial”, the prime minister said Visakhapatnam played a very important role in connecting India with the world. He added that the ‘Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor will further boost the economy in the region’.

“Visakhapatnam is a special city of India. It was a significant port of ancient India and has a rich business tradition. It is also the central point of Indian trade,” Prime Minister said.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was also present in the programme, said Andhra Pradesh would soon get the world-class Vande Bharat Express.

