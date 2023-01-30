VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh State government has allocated 40 acres of land belonging to the state tourism department at Annavaram village of Bhimunipatnam Mandal in Visakhapatnam district to the hospitality giant Oberoi Group, on lease-cum-rent basis.

The group's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikram Oberoi, the company's corporate affairs president Rajaraman Shankar, and Chief Financial Officer visited along with managing officer Kallol Kundu visited the site on Sunday. Vizag Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna explained to them the various government projects to be implemented in Visakhapatnam in the coming days. State Tourism Department Executive Director Mal Reddy, Visakhapatnam Tourism Department Regional Director Srinivas Pani, Bhimili RDO Bhaskara Reddy, Tehsildar Venugopal, and other officials participated in the programme.

Last year Rajaraman Shankar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli in the month of August and expressed interest to invest about Rs 1500 crore in Andhra Pradesh. He explained about Oberoi Group Hotels' plans in State and showed interest to start their hotels with seven-star facilities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka, and Horsley Hills along with operating a tourism centre in Paderu region.

