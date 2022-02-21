Vishakapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan received President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived at INS Dega here to attend the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) to be held here on February 21.

The Chief Minister presented a memento to President Ramnath Kovind and his wife. Several AP Ministers including Kurasala Kannababu, Muthamsetty Srinivas, Vizag Mayor, YSRCP MPs, AP Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, and Indian Navy officials from the Eastern Naval Command were present at the airport to welcome the President. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and others extended a warm welcome to the President at the Naval Airbase INS Dega here.

Commemorating the Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, ‘Indian Navy – 75 years in Service of the Nation' has been made the theme of PFR-22.

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, every President of India reviews the Indian Naval Fleet once during his five-year and PFR-22 will be the 12th edition.

The PFR is aimed at assuring the country of the Indian Navy's preparedness, high morale and discipline.

BREAKING: AP IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Dies