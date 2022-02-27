VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving in Visakhapatnam to participate in the city parade of Milan-22 at RK beach on Sunday. He will reach the city on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 PM from Gannavaram Airport. Naval vessels from 13 countries are taking part in the 11th edition of MILAN, while officials from the Navies of 39 friendly foreign nations are also attending the event being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command for the first time in Visakhapatnam.

- The Chief Minister will first go to the Naval Dockyard where he will participate in the unveiling of a dedication plaque ceremony of Indian Navy’s largest destroyer, the INS Visakhapatnam.

INS Visakhapatnam, a P15B stealth guided-missile destroyer, was commissioned on November 21, 2021, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Mumbai Naval Dockyard.

- The Chief Minister will later visit INS Vela, the fourth submarine from the first batch of six Kalvari class submarines made for the Indian Navy. The submarine was commissioned on November 25, 2021, by the former chief of naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

- Later in the evening, he will participate in the parade and address the public in the presence of 500 foreign delegates, local ministers, and Naval officials from India and the other countries participating in the ceremony.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat inaugurated MILAN-2022 in a colourful ceremony at the Eastern Naval Command's Samudrika here on Saturday. The Minister also inaugurated the MILAN Village at the Sailors Institute, which showcased the rich Indian crafts, culture and cuisine to the visiting dignitaries.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and other officials attended the inaugural event.

Ships from Australia, USA, France, Singapore, Japan, Seychelles, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh and other friendly countries have anchored in Visakhapatnam for the event.

The ships will be illuminated on Sunday night off the Visakhapatnam beach, where a grand City Parade showcasing the culture of different countries will be conducted.

The scope of MILAN has been progressively expanded to include exercises at sea, unlike the earlier editions where interactions between friendly foreign countries were predominantly harbour- based, according to the Navy.

The sea phase of MILAN will begin on March 1 where a wide array of exercises will be conducted in multi-national groupings with seamanship drills, simulation of complex operational scenarios, and tactical manoeuvres.

The Eastern Naval Command is hosting a maritime seminar today as part of the ongoing MILAN 22 in Visakhapatnam.

#MILAN2022 International Maritime Seminar gets underway to a grand opening.

Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS delivers Keynote Address. Deliberations on the theme - "Harnessing Collective Maritime Competence through Collaboration".#Camaraderie #Cohesion #Collaboration @PRO_Vizag pic.twitter.com/gviwRvTWPw — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 27, 2022

