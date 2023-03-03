Visakhapatnam All Set for Global Investors Summit

Visakhapatnam is all set to host the Global Investors Summit 2023 “Advantage Andhra Pradesh – Where Abundance meets Prosperity” on Friday and the city has been decked up to make an impression on the visiting dignitaries and investors.

The sprawling sports grounds of Andhra University will host the two-day meet, where about 200 stalls have been set up, including over 30 showcasing the various advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh in 14 crucial sectors identified by the government. The venue has five massive halls and each hall will host different events such as government-to-business (G2B) meetings, seminars, and meetings. Over 8,000 dignitaries and investors from across India and 40 other countries including China and USA will be attending the event.

