VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Shipyard Limited announced job notification for 53 vacancies at Visakhapatnam.

->Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online on the official website- hslvizag.in

->The last date for application ends on 30.08.2021.

Post Details:

Permanent - 18

Contract - 31

Fixed Term Contract - 04

On a Permanent basis:

Posts for: General Manager, Additional Manager, Deputy General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager. –Departments: HR, Technical, Finance.

Eligibility: Must have passed full-time graduation, engineering graduation. Must have experience in related work.

On Contract basis:

Posts for: Deputy Chief Project Officer, Project Manager, Deputy Project Officer. –Departments: Infrastructure Aggregation, SAP, ABAP Developer, Submarine Technical, etc.

Eligibility: Must have passed Full Time Engineering Diploma / Engineering Degree (BE / BTech) / MTech in relevant subjects.

Must have technical knowledge along with relevant experience.

On Fixed Term Contract Basis:

Posts: Senior Consultant, Consultant.

Departments: Technical, Infrastructure, Augmentation, EKM Planning, and Submarine Management.

Eligibility: Must have passed full-time engineering degree in relevant subjects. Must have relevant work experience.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on Group Discussion / Interview (Online).

