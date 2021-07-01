Visakhapatnam: 53 Vacancies At Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, Check Details
VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Shipyard Limited announced job notification for 53 vacancies at Visakhapatnam.
->Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online on the official website- hslvizag.in
->The last date for application ends on 30.08.2021.
Post Details:
Permanent - 18
Contract - 31
Fixed Term Contract - 04
On a Permanent basis:
Posts for: General Manager, Additional Manager, Deputy General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager. –Departments: HR, Technical, Finance.
Eligibility: Must have passed full-time graduation, engineering graduation. Must have experience in related work.
On Contract basis:
Posts for: Deputy Chief Project Officer, Project Manager, Deputy Project Officer. –Departments: Infrastructure Aggregation, SAP, ABAP Developer, Submarine Technical, etc.
Eligibility: Must have passed Full Time Engineering Diploma / Engineering Degree (BE / BTech) / MTech in relevant subjects.
Must have technical knowledge along with relevant experience.
On Fixed Term Contract Basis:
Posts: Senior Consultant, Consultant.
Departments: Technical, Infrastructure, Augmentation, EKM Planning, and Submarine Management.
Eligibility: Must have passed full-time engineering degree in relevant subjects. Must have relevant work experience.
Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on Group Discussion / Interview (Online).
