VISAKHAPATNAM: In a disheartening incident, a family who lost one of the members in the Visakhapatnam crane crash, was struck by another tragedy for the second time in just 24 hours as three persons who were travelling to attend the last rites of the deceased were killed in a road accident at Srikakulam district on Saturday, August 1.

According to reports, six persons of the family of deceased person Bhaskar Rao (35) in the Visakhapatnam crane crash, were travelling to Visakhapatnam to attend the funeral of their relative. Three died, while three others were severely injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck at Kanchili in Srikakulam district.

The deceased were identified as Nagamani (48), Lavanya (23) and Routu Dwaraka (23) who were the relatives of the deceased in the crane crash.

The family members were travelling from Kharagpur in West Bengal to Visakhapatnam after learning that their relative was killed in the crane crash at Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

According to preliminary reports, police said the accident might have occurred due to the carelessness of the car driver who rammed the vehicle into a stationary truck. Police shifted the injured to the nearby hospital for treatment. Police registered a case and started an inquiry.

At least 10 people were killed in the Visakhapatnam crane crash at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, August 1. Two committees have been set up to investigate the incident.