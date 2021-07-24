Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee To Intensify Struggle

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee said that they are going to intensify the struggle against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. They demanded that captive mines should be allocated for Visakha Steel Plants.

They met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Friday. They said that the central government is not coming up with any new companies and it is not fair to privatize Visakha Steel Plant. They urged Nirmala Sitaraman to reconsider the decision to privatize the steel plant, they said more than 65,000 employees are dependent on the steel plant and over 8,000 displaced persons are yet to be given employment in the steel plant. They said that the Visakha Steel Plant worth billions of rupees is being sold cheaply. They said that they are going to meet the President and the Vice President on the issue of steel plant privatization. They said that they would urge the opposition leaders to stop the privatization of the steel plant.

A delegation of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee on Wednesday left for New Delhi to discuss the issue of steel plant privatization. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman D Adinarayana said that they are going to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 2 and 3rd.